Here’s how to help homeless people in London as temperatures soar

As London’s heatwave shows no signs of letting up (*wipes away upper-lip sweat*), homelessness charity Evolve Housing + Support has called on the public to help people sleeping rough who could be battling severe dehydration, sunstroke and sunburn in the days and weeks ahead.

There are some little things you can do that make a big difference, including donating the following items directly to individuals or local charities:

A bottle of water and food for hydration.

Sun cream to help prevent skin damage.

Hats and sunglasses to prevent sunstroke and avoid risk of eye damage.

Hand-held fans to lower body temperature and prevent heatstroke.

Baby wipes to help with sanitation and avoiding athlete’s foot.

If you are really worried about someone you’ve spotted while out and about in the city, you can contact StreetLink on their behalf (with their permission, of course) and they will notify the local authorities for support.

Let’s look out for each other in this uncharacteristically hot London weather, eh!

Now read about another app that you can use to help London’s homeless.