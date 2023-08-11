London
Ray Burmiston unveils Art of London Presents Take A Moment 2023: Take a selfie anddiscover yourself with hundreds of famous faces on the PiccadillyLights and National Portrait Gallery, from August to October.
Photograph: Art of London

Here’s how you can get your face on Piccadilly Circus’ iconic billboard screens

It’s part of a massive exhibition to raise awareness for mental health

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Having your face blown up on a giant billboard used to be reserved for the likes of supermodels and very attractive celebrities, but not any more. Now you (yes, you!) could get your own mug on the iconic ad screens of Piccadilly Circus, thanks to a new National Portrait Gallery exhibition. 

The ‘Art of London Presents Take A Moment’ exhibition features over 300 black and white photos of celebrities with their eyes closed taken by photographer Ray Burmiston. In the exhibition, which aims to raise ‘awareness about the importance of taking time for ourselves and for our mental health’, we are encouraged to ‘take a moment’ and ‘close your eyes’. 

Celebs who took part include Olivia Coleman, Kylie Minogue and Idris Elba. ‘Take A Moment’ also features a tribute to the late Caroline Flack from her friend Olly Murs. 

To be included, all you need to do is take a selfie with your eyes closed and upload it to this websiteThe photo exhibition is on display in Piccadilly now, and in the National Portrait Gallery from September 14, until October 10. 

Here are nine art exhibitions we can’t wait to see in London this Autumn.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to Chloe Petts in Streatham

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

