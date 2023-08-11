Here’s how you can get your face on Piccadilly Circus’ iconic billboard screens

Having your face blown up on a giant billboard used to be reserved for the likes of supermodels and very attractive celebrities, but not any more. Now you (yes, you!) could get your own mug on the iconic ad screens of Piccadilly Circus, thanks to a new National Portrait Gallery exhibition.

The ‘Art of London Presents Take A Moment’ exhibition features over 300 black and white photos of celebrities with their eyes closed taken by photographer Ray Burmiston. In the exhibition, which aims to raise ‘awareness about the importance of taking time for ourselves and for our mental health’, we are encouraged to ‘take a moment’ and ‘close your eyes’.

Celebs who took part include Olivia Coleman, Kylie Minogue and Idris Elba. ‘Take A Moment’ also features a tribute to the late Caroline Flack from her friend Olly Murs.

To be included, all you need to do is take a selfie with your eyes closed and upload it to this website. The photo exhibition is on display in Piccadilly now, and in the National Portrait Gallery from September 14, until October 10.

