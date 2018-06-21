Here’s how you can help make Peckham Festival even better

Since 2016, Peckham Festival has been championing artists, makers, creators and community groups in the SE15 area, endeavouring to broaden the public’s awareness of them and access the work they’re creating.

A whopping 15,000 people attended events at last year’s feelgood festival, which included performances, workshops and exhibitions taking place in underused public and privates spaces. Off the back of that success, the organisers are now looking to raise funds to make 2018’s festival even more lively and exciting, while continuing to keep it free and open to all.

They’ve set an initial goal of £20,000, which would mean the team could hire both a production manager and volunteer manager, pay for brochure printing, insurance, security and have the St John’s Ambulance on site throughout. They’re not afraid to go big, however, and hitting a bigger target would mean they could add a programme of free workshops and activities, a music stage, public carnival and more.

If that sounds like your jam, you can throw some dosh in Peckham Festival’s direction via its crowdfunding page which is open for the next month. Perks for pledges include super-cute babygrows for junior supporters. We’ll see you and your brood there!

Peckham Festival will take place on Fri Sept 14-Sun Sept 16 2018. Support its crowdfunding campaign here.

