See what London’s artists are up to at these open studio weekenders

What do artists do all day? The answer is in their studios. See what goes on inside London’s private creative spaces

See work from the Camberwell College of Arts students studying photography, sculpture, painting and illustration. Tutors will be running free darkroom sessions and stop-motion animation workshops on the day. Get involved! Camberwell College of Arts. Peckham Rye Overground. Sat Jun 23. Free.

Kilburn’s Kingsgate Community Centre launched 40 years ago when artists took over a derelict warehouse. Wish it a happy birthday at this sprawling 1978-themed party. Kingsgate Workshops. Brondesbury Overground. Fri Jun 22-Sun Jun 24. Prices vary.

This big old mound of mud in the Thames was once the UK’s biggest hippy commune, and the boho dream lives on. The island is home to 26 artists’ studios where you can buy work direct from the makers to get your own slice of Eel Pie. Eel Pie Boatyard. Twickenham rail. Sat Jun 23-Sun Jun 24, Jun 30-Jul 1. Free.

Main image: Anne Leigniel