Here’s the full list of London tube and train services running on New Year’s Eve

If there’s one thing absolutely no one looks forward to on New Years Eve, it’s travelling home at the end of the night. Everyone and their grandma is watching firworks and out on the lash, meaning that trains get horrendously cramped, and on top of that, a lot of services are reduced compared to the rest of the year.
To minimise stress, it’s best to plan ahead. Luckily we’ve got you covered: here are all the tube and train details you need to know for New Year’s Eve in London this year.
London Underground
Services are running all night, except the Waterloo & City line and District line to Kensington Olympia.
Stations near the fireworks event (Southbank) and other busy areas of London may be exit or interchange only or have queues.
London Overground
Gospel Oak-Barking Riverside
No overnight service
Euston-Watford Junction
Extra late-night services at these times:
01:05 Euston to Queens Park
01:44 Euston to Watford
Liverpool Street-Enfield Town/Cheshunt/Chingford
Special overnight service
Romford-Upminster
No overnight service
Highbury & Islington-West Croydon/Clapham Junction/Crystal Palace
No service between Clapham Junction and Surrey Quays
Special overnight service between Highbury & Islington and Crystal Palace/West Croydon
Richmond/Clapham Junction-Stratford
Special overnight service
Elizabeth line
Normal service during the day. There will be a special all-night service running roughly every 15 minutes between:
Hayes & Harlington and Shenfield
Reading and Abbey Wood
There will be no overnight services running to or from Heathrow.
DLR
Special all-night service on all routes with trains every 15 minutes.
National Rail services
Most national rail companies will operate a Sunday service and may have engineering closures. Nothing overnight found except for the following changes:
Avanti West Coast
Trains will stop running earlier than normal on New Year’s Eve. Until 11am, trains will only run hourly between:
London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly via Stoke-on-Trent
London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly via Crewe
London Euston and Liverpool Lime Street
London Euston and Glasgow Central
London Euston and Birmingham New Street
London Euston and Blackpool
Chiltern Railways
There will be some additional late night services from London Marylebone up to 2am.
South Western Railway
Some additional overnight departures from London Waterloo after midnight will be running, subject to last minute alterations.
Thameslink
According to their travel planner, the hourly overnight service between Brighton and Bedford will still be running.
Trams
Special all-night service runs between Wimbledon and Beckenham Junction/New Addington only.
