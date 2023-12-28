London
London tube station and platform
Photograph: Claudio Divizia / Shutterstock.com

Here’s the full list of London tube and train services running on New Year’s Eve

Everything you need to know to avoid being stranded on NYE

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
If there’s one thing absolutely no one looks forward to on New Years Eve, it’s travelling home at the end of the night. Everyone and their grandma is watching firworks and out on the lash, meaning that trains get horrendously cramped, and on top of that, a lot of services are reduced compared to the rest of the year. 

To minimise stress, it’s best to plan ahead. Luckily we’ve got you covered: here are all the tube and train details you need to know for New Year’s Eve in London this year. 

London Underground

Services are running all night, except the Waterloo & City line and District line to Kensington Olympia. 

Stations near the fireworks event (Southbank) and other busy areas of London may be exit or interchange only or have queues. 

London Overground

Gospel Oak-Barking Riverside

No overnight service

Euston-Watford Junction

Extra late-night services at these times:

01:05 Euston to Queens Park

01:44 Euston to Watford

Liverpool Street-Enfield Town/Cheshunt/Chingford

Special overnight service

Romford-Upminster

No overnight service

Highbury & Islington-West Croydon/Clapham Junction/Crystal Palace

No service between Clapham Junction and Surrey Quays

Special overnight service between Highbury & Islington and Crystal Palace/West Croydon

Richmond/Clapham Junction-Stratford

Special overnight service

Elizabeth line

Normal service during the day. There will be a special all-night service running roughly every 15 minutes between:

Hayes & Harlington and Shenfield

Reading and Abbey Wood

There will be no overnight services running to or from Heathrow.

DLR

Special all-night service on all routes with trains every 15 minutes.

National Rail services

Most national rail companies will operate a Sunday service and may have engineering closures. Nothing overnight found except for the following changes:

Avanti West Coast

Trains will stop running earlier than normal on New Year’s Eve. Until 11am, trains will only run hourly between: 

London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly via Stoke-on-Trent

London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly via Crewe

London Euston and Liverpool Lime Street

London Euston and Glasgow Central

London Euston and Birmingham New Street

London Euston and Blackpool 

Chiltern Railways

There will be some additional late night services from London Marylebone up to 2am.

South Western Railway

Some additional overnight departures from London Waterloo after midnight will be running, subject to last minute alterations.

Thameslink

According to their travel planner, the hourly overnight service between Brighton and Bedford will still be running.

Trams

Special all-night service runs between Wimbledon and Beckenham Junction/New Addington only.

