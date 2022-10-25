London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rishi Sunak waving
Photograph: Alamy

Here’s why Rishi Sunak might not move into Number 10

His family only moved out of No 11 Downing Street six months ago

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

The UK has got yet another Prime Minister, which means 10 Downing Street is getting another new resident. But new PM Rishi Sunak might be the first ever to turn down living at Downing Street. And it’s not because of Boris’s infamous decorating job.

The Telegraph has reported that Sunak’s wife and children could split their time between Downing Street and their current home in west London. Having only moved out of 11 Downing Street flat six months ago, Sunak isn’t sure whether he wants to move his family, including two young daughters, back there again. As the wealthiest member of the Tory party, Sunak and his family currently live in a five-bedroom townhouse in Kensington.

Number 11 Downing Street is historically the official address of the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Sunak lived there when he served as part of Boris Johnson’s cabinet. However, it’s also been home to quite a few PMs, and while the Prime Minister’s home is traditionally referred to as ‘Number 10’, most PMs opt to live in the flat above Number 11 these days as it’s actually bigger than the residence next door. 

When the family, who have a reported wealth of £730m, left 11 Downing Street in April there was speculation that it was to avoid media attention over Akshata Murthy’s non-domicile tax status, which she has since given up. 

At the time, Sunak said: ‘The decision was nothing to do with what had happened. It was everything to do with the fact that our eldest daughter was in her last term of primary school and wanted to be able to walk to school by herself every day.’

Annoushka, Sunak’s younger daughter, attends a £22,000-a-year private school in west London. His elder, Krishna, started boarding school in September, so won’t be spending much time at Downing Street anyway. 

The Met will try to persuade the family to live in Downing Street for its increased security, but the family’s fortune means they’ll be able to shell out for their own protection, regardless. 

As Top Dog, we suppose he can do whatever he wants. That’s the rule, right?

There are seven times as many renters as there are available rooms in London now.

Just Stop Oil protesters have smeared King Charles’s waxwork with chocolate cake.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.