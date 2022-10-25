Here’s why Rishi Sunak might not move into Number 10

The UK has got yet another Prime Minister, which means 10 Downing Street is getting another new resident. But new PM Rishi Sunak might be the first ever to turn down living at Downing Street. And it’s not because of Boris’s infamous decorating job.

The Telegraph has reported that Sunak’s wife and children could split their time between Downing Street and their current home in west London. Having only moved out of 11 Downing Street flat six months ago, Sunak isn’t sure whether he wants to move his family, including two young daughters, back there again. As the wealthiest member of the Tory party, Sunak and his family currently live in a five-bedroom townhouse in Kensington.

Number 11 Downing Street is historically the official address of the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Sunak lived there when he served as part of Boris Johnson’s cabinet. However, it’s also been home to quite a few PMs, and while the Prime Minister’s home is traditionally referred to as ‘Number 10’, most PMs opt to live in the flat above Number 11 these days as it’s actually bigger than the residence next door.

When the family, who have a reported wealth of £730m, left 11 Downing Street in April there was speculation that it was to avoid media attention over Akshata Murthy’s non-domicile tax status, which she has since given up.

At the time, Sunak said: ‘The decision was nothing to do with what had happened. It was everything to do with the fact that our eldest daughter was in her last term of primary school and wanted to be able to walk to school by herself every day.’

Annoushka, Sunak’s younger daughter, attends a £22,000-a-year private school in west London. His elder, Krishna, started boarding school in September, so won’t be spending much time at Downing Street anyway.

The Met will try to persuade the family to live in Downing Street for its increased security, but the family’s fortune means they’ll be able to shell out for their own protection, regardless.

As Top Dog, we suppose he can do whatever he wants. That’s the rule, right?

