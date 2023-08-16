London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tower Bridge, London, with its road lifted up
Photograph: prochasson frederic / Shutterstock.com

Here’s why Tower Bridge will be raised for the entire Bank Holiday weekend

The London icon will be closed to foot and road traffic for two whole days.

Written by
Lucy Sarret
Advertising

From 10pm on Friday, August 25 all the way through to the wee hours of Monday, August 28, the central section of Tower Bridge will remain raised. And no, it’s not just for show – though, as we all know, getting to see the bridge lift in action is a pretty rare and spectacular London sight.

The reason for Tower Bridge staying lifted is actually pretty simple. The bridge is in need of some TLC and so is undergoing essential repairs that involve swapping out the well-worn metal plates at the rear of its moveable parts (the bascules, if we’re getting technical).

That means the bridge will be closed and not functioning as, y’know, a bridge. For the Bank Holiday weekend, there’ll be no cars revving their engines, no buses in a hurry and no pedestrians in a rush. Unlike previous times when the bridge has been closed, however, its visitor attraction is keeping its doors wide open. So if you’ve got plans to head up one of its towers and explore the glass-floored walkways, fear not – you’ll still be able to do all that. 

As you’d expect given that Tower Bridge is such an essential river crossing, plenty of people aren’t too happy about it being closed. Some local joints (like nearby pubs that rely on tourist foot traffic) are feeling a bit left out of the loop, while traders that often cross the bridge are a little peeved at having to find a workaround. 

Some Londoners might remember the last time Tower Bridge stayed open for a long-ish period of time. Two years ago, the bridge surprised everyone by staying wide open for a whopping 12 hours due to some technical hiccups.

Consider this the encore (only this time, on purpose). So, if you spot Tower Bridge giving the city its most dazzling wink over the Bank Holiday weekend, now you know it’s just taking some well-earned R&R before returning to duty.

Did you see that this London tunnel is about to introduce a toll fee for drivers?

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the third episode with Doc Brown in Kilburn

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.