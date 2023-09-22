London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Herd of deer in Richmond Park, London
Photograph: Shutterstock

Here’s why you should stay away from deer in London’s parks at the moment

Being hit by a stag at full speed is apparently the equivalent of being run over by a motorbike

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

For humans the end of summer might be the start of cuffing season, and for some animals September means something similar: mating season. If you’re heading to see the deer in Richmond or Bushy Park this autumn, make sure to keep your distance. The deer might look cute and cuddly from the outside, but they could charge at any moment. 

This is because from September to November, also known as the rut, male deer will be fighting and clashing antlers to attract ‘as many females as possible to mate with’, Royal Parks said. 

During mating season the deer have got more raging hormones than a pubescent teenager, meaning they’re likely to be unpredictable and aggressive. Bushy Park’s Assistant Park Manager Bill Swan said deer might seem ‘relaxed and subdued one minute’, and then start ‘suddenly chasing and fighting each other’.  

Royal Parks warned visitors to stay at least 50m from deer and 100m from active stags at all times, unless they want to risk ‘severe injury’. 

The stags, which are ‘pumped full of testosterone’ can weigh more than 25 stone and run up to 30 miles per hour, according to Royal Parks. Being hit by a stag travelling at full speed is the equivalent of being run over by a motorbike, the parks added. 

‘Visitors will notice a significant change in the deer from mid-September,’ Swan said. ‘The first obvious change is the sound of deer bellowing in the parks as a warning to their rivals. The dominant male deer will start to round up the females, and fighting with other deer may ensue in a bid to hold onto their harems. Please don’t risk your safety, and that of children, by getting in the middle of the action. Keep your distance, and bring binoculars if you want a closer look.’

Unless you want to create the sequel to Fenton, keep your dogs on a lead too. 

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode seven with Big Zuu in Oxford Circus is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Autumn

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.