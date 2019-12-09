Here’s your chance to sleep inside the Design Museum’s ‘Mars’ exhibition

Always fancied visiting space but not sure you could hack living off freeze-dried food for several months?

Well, you might be in luck, because the Design Museum is offering two lucky visitors the chance to experience the next best thing: an exclusive sleepover inside its ‘Moving to Mars’ exhibition.

For the first time ever, the museum is offering one pair of competition winners the chance to go behind the scenes of the exhibition for a whole night, with a stay inside a 3D-printed Martian Habitat.

The winners will be treated to space-themed dining inside the multi-sensory installation, before changing into responsibly-designed loungewear by Raeburn, enjoying a private screening of a Mars-themed movie and snoozing under the stars on a luxury bed by Eve Sleep. After breakfast in bed, they’ll be sent back to Earth with a bag full of Design Museum goodies to take home.

Visit the Design Museum website to enter the competition before December and learn more about the blockbuster exhibition, which runs until February 23.

It’s one small sleep for man, one giant lie-in for mankind!

