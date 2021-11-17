Here’s your first look at Kew’s dazzling Christmas lights

Today is the big triumphant switch on for Kew Gardens’ legendary annual Christmas lights trail – and we’re here with your first glimpse of the illuminated wonders in store. Who needs actual flowers and glorious SAD-dispelling sunshine when you can goggle at gigantic light-up blooms, against a backdrop of fairy-lit trees?

Richard Haughton

Each year’s display is bigger and more awe-inspiring than the year before. This time round, there’s a focus on the majesty of Kew Gardens’ central lake, which has been decked out with glowing stars and highlighted with lasers that fill the night sky.





Photograph: Richard Haughton

It’s a perfect vibe for raving like you’re at a chillier version of Print Works as mums anxiously shepherd their children away from your flailing limbs. There’s also a brand new attraction for 2021: ‘Spheric’ is an installation by Mandylights that creates a dome of more than 2,000 individually controlled LED pixels, set in a pool of water to create a mirrored illusion.

Photograph: Richard Haughton

Its lights are set to synchronise to a specially composed music track. Enter its twinkling confines and pretend it’s your sci-fi villain lair – or take some lovely selfies for the ’gram: up to you.





Photograph: Richard Haughton

This year’s Christmas at Kew also features all the usual enchantments of Richmond's biggest festive night out: hot chocolate, sweet treats, festive bangers piped through the air. Tickets typically sell fast, so book quickly before your Christmas-light-related dreams vanish in the twinkling of an eye.

Nov 17-Jan 9 2022, 4pm-10pm. From £21.50. Book here.

