Christmas lights at Kew Gardens
Photograph: Richard Haughton

Here’s your first look at Kew’s dazzling Christmas lights

Feast your peepers on these magical botanical illuminations

Written by
Alice Saville
Today is the big triumphant switch on for Kew Gardens’ legendary annual Christmas lights trail – and we’re here with your first glimpse of the illuminated wonders in store. Who needs actual flowers and glorious SAD-dispelling sunshine when you can goggle at gigantic light-up blooms, against a backdrop of fairy-lit trees? 

The Christmas lights display at Kew
Richard Haughton

Each year’s display is bigger and more awe-inspiring than the year before. This time round, there’s a focus on the majesty of Kew Gardens’ central lake, which has been decked out with glowing stars and highlighted with lasers that fill the night sky. 

Christmas lights at Kew Gardens
Photograph: Richard Haughton

It’s a perfect vibe for raving like you’re at a chillier version of Print Works as mums anxiously shepherd their children away from your flailing limbs. There’s also a brand new attraction for 2021: ‘Spheric’ is an installation by Mandylights that creates a dome of more than 2,000 individually controlled LED pixels, set in a pool of water to create a mirrored illusion.

Christmas lights at Kew Gardens
Photograph: Richard Haughton

Its lights are set to synchronise to a specially composed music track. Enter its twinkling confines and pretend it’s your sci-fi villain lair – or take some lovely selfies for the ’gram: up to you. 

Christmas lights at Kew Gardens
Photograph: Richard Haughton

This year’s Christmas at Kew also features all the usual enchantments of Richmond's biggest festive night out: hot chocolate, sweet treats, festive bangers piped through the air. Tickets typically sell fast, so book quickly before your Christmas-light-related dreams vanish in the twinkling of an eye. 

Nov 17-Jan 9 2022, 4pm-10pm. From £21.50. Book here

Get your Christmas light kick for free: Sadiq has announced a huge series of winter light displays in London.

There’s an immersive Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibition coming to London.

