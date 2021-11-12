There’s an immersive Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibition coming to London

Urgh, looking at art is so twentieth century. In the future, we won’t just LOOK at art, we’ll get to be inside of it. And guess what? The future’s here, because things like the immersive Van Gogh experience are real, and they’re damn popular. Ever dreamed of meandering through ‘Starry Night’ or doing shots of absinthe in ‘The Night Café’? Well, dream no more, because you can.

And after the huge success of that Van Gogh experience, it’s Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s turn to be given the immersive treatment. Opening in a still-to-be-disclosed London location, ‘Mexican Geniuses: A Frida and Diego Immersive Experience’ will be your chance to lose yourself in the great couple’s work. How will they treat the more extreme, emotional, violent aspects of both of their work? Probably very sensitively.

Tickets are on sale now, though dates are still fully tbc. The first available tickets are for April 22 next year, though, so that should give you a rough idea. This will be a 360-degree digital experience, made up of giant screens, VR and sound elements to help you totally lose yourself in this iconic work. Each visit lasts around an hour, which should give you plenty of time to take it all in. Viva Mexico!

‘Mexican Geniuses: A Frida and Diego Immersive Experience’, location and dates tbc. Tickets start at £19.90, available here.

