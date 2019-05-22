Hey mouth breathers! Secret Cinema is back with ‘Stranger Things’

Move over Hackney: you’re about to get some stiff competition on the whole ‘downs’ front. Yes, the Upside Down is coming to London, courtesy of those cinematic world-builders at Secret Cinema. It’s just announced its next production taking place this November: Netflix’s beloved ‘Stranger Things’.



Following a big Casino Royale season this summer, ‘Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things’ kicks off on November 13, running until the end of the year – its first ever small-screen event. As usual, it’ll be taking place at a secret London location, this time meticulously transformed into the Hawkins, Indiana of the show – as well as boasting a suitably icky version of The Upside Down. It’ll be Netflix and (very) chilling.

Exactly what’s involved remains in a Barb-like state of mystery, although you definitely won’t just be sitting there watching old episodes. Secret Cinema is promising to ‘introduce new storylines, characters, locations and will revisit much-loved narratives and fawned over fan moments concerning the pupils of Hawkins High School.’

Tickets go onsale at noon on Tuesday May 28 and cost £49 (plus the ol’ booking fee) with Saturday matinee tickets available for £35. Start preparing your Eleven/Dustin/Demogorgon outfit now.

