Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Hey mouth breathers! Secret Cinema is back with ‘Stranger Things’
News / Film

Hey mouth breathers! Secret Cinema is back with ‘Stranger Things’

By Time Out Film Updated: Wednesday May 22 2019, 6:01am

Hey mouth breathers! Secret Cinema is back with ‘Stranger Things’
Courtesy Netflix

Move over Hackney: you’re about to get some stiff competition on the whole ‘downs’ front. Yes, the Upside Down is coming to London, courtesy of those cinematic world-builders at Secret Cinema. It’s just announced its next production taking place this November: Netflix’s beloved ‘Stranger Things’.

Following a big Casino Royale season this summer, ‘Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things’ kicks off on November 13, running until the end of the year – its first ever small-screen event. As usual, it’ll be taking place at a secret London location, this time meticulously transformed into the Hawkins, Indiana of the show – as well as boasting a suitably icky version of The Upside Down. It’ll be Netflix and (very) chilling. 

 

 

Exactly what’s involved remains in a Barb-like state of mystery, although you definitely won’t just be sitting there watching old episodes. Secret Cinema is promising to ‘introduce new storylines, characters, locations and will revisit much-loved narratives and fawned over fan moments concerning the pupils of Hawkins High School.’

Tickets go onsale at noon on Tuesday May 28 and cost £49 (plus the ol’ booking fee) with Saturday matinee tickets available for £35. Start preparing your Eleven/Dustin/Demogorgon outfit now.

Read the kids from ‘Stranger Things’ on weird fan requests, celebrity parties and '80s outfits.

All the best outdoor screenings to get along to this summer.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Time Out Film

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest