Holborn could be getting a massive £40 million glow-up

Holborn junction is notoriously one of central London’s most chaotic places. As well as being packed full of tourists, commuters and people trying to get you to sign up to charities, it’s also one of the city’s deadliest junctions for cyclists, with eight people being killed cycling there since 2008. So we’re pleased to report that the area around Holborn station could finally be getting a much-needed makeover.

Camden Council has launched a new £40 million project to transform Holborn. Called the Holborn Liveable Neighbourhood, the project will make a range of improvements including a safer, traffic-free environment outside of the British Museum, new green and accessible public spaces and more segregated cycle lanes.

Initial ideas include a new people-focused public space on New Oxford Street, segregated cycle lanes and public space improvements on Theobalds Road, and a Healthy Hospital Street along Great Ormond Street that will create space for patients and visitors to enjoy the area.

‘It has been clear for too long that the Holborn area needs improvement. Following a range of permanent transport safety improvements completed over the last few years, we are already making plans for further enhancements,’ said councillor Adam Harrison, cabinet member for a Sustainable Camden.

‘We want to transform Holborn into a place for people with attractive, healthy, accessible and safe streets for everyone, with cleaner air, more plants and trees, in new and improved spaces. We also want to make getting around by sustainable and healthy types of transport easier and faster.’

All of this will be funded by TFL, council capital investment, s106 and third-party contributions.

There will be a public consultation about the improvements. You can have your say and keep updated online here. Here are some more preview images of the potential improvements to Theobalds Road and Great Russell Street.

Image: Camden Council

Image: Camden Council

