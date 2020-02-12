Holy guacamole! A ‘gastronomic amusement park’ inspired by DC Comics is coming to Soho

Living your life like you’re a superhero might result in a few more everyday acts of kindness and some questionable spandex choices, but if you’re not up for that, you’ll soon be able to eat and drink like a superhero instead.

A new ‘gastronomic amusement park’ inspired by the DC Universe is set to open in Soho this summer.

The 330-seat venue, Park Row, named after the area of Gotham City where Batman’s parents were killed, will house five restaurants and three bars in a vast 18,000 square-foot basement space.

Diners at the immersive venue will be able to choose between the British-themed Pennyworth’s (named after Bruce Wayne’s butler); the Iceberg Lounge, which will feature international cuisine and display a huge ice sculpture of a penguin; a Harley Quinn-inspired Japanese omakase bar; a (presumably dark and moody) speakeasy called Old Gotham City; and The Monarch Theatre, which will serve a £120-a-head ‘multi-sensory tasting menu’.

Photograph: Stuart Singer

The space will use projection mapping technology to ‘explore the psychology of heroism through food’. Whatever that means.

The venture is the first launch from the Wonderland Restaurant Group, which was founded by former Disney executive and CEO of the Fat Duck Group James Bulmer. ‘I am still a child at heart, inspired by the greatest stories and storytellers. For me, great food experiences are about unlocking guests’ emotions and creating edible memories,’ he said.

With the latest Harley Quinn vehicle ‘Birds of Prey’, starring Margot Robbie, out now and Gal Gadot’s second superhero outing ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ expected later this year, there’s plenty for DC fans to tuck into.

