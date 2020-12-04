Holy guacamole! Breddos tacos is finally on delivery

Dónde está la fiesta? It could be in your very home now that London’s awesome taqueria Breddos has finally joined the delivery game. Breddos tacos has announced that it’ll be sending out its Mexican street food dishes under the guise of Tacos el Rey, a new delivery-only restaurant.

Tacos el Rey will be operating from Hammersmith and Bethnal Green kitchens and sending food out to customers via Deliveroo and Uber Eats. On the menu you can expect some familiar flavours across build-your-own burritos and taco boxes – including chicken tinga and cochinita pibil.

For larger flat share scenarios (and appetites), there are family special menus – with pollo al pastor, beef rib barbacoa and whole grilled cauliflower al pastor to choose from, all served with tortillas, salsa, black beans, coriander and Mexican rice. Dios mío!

Breddos began its life as a street food shack in Hackney, before branching out to its bricks-and-mortar home in Clerkenwell. The restaurant reopened at the end of July after the national lockdown and is still taking bookings from customers in the run-up to Christmas. But we welcome the option to bring these fiery flavours back to ours this December, too.

