If you were wondering what to wear while eating Greggs’s newly launched Vegan Festive Bake, social enterprise notjust has the jumper for you. Blue, with snowflakes, and covered in Greggs yellow squares and illustrations of vegan sausage rolls, it’s safely the snazziest festive get-up in the vegan bake market.

But the jumpers are more than just a good laugh. They are part of a charity sale that is donating 50 percent of its profits to mental health charities.

Since 2017, notjust has raised over £80,000 for charities including Save the Children, Kicking Off, Mind and The Big Issue. No strangers to British icons, the Christmas jumpers have previously paid homage to ‘Fleabag’ and Sir David Attenborough with its Flea-bahum-bag and David Attenbrrr editions, both of which can still be bought onsite.

The Greggs jumpers cost £34.99, are made of 100 percent acrylic yarn and are described as ‘the perfect attire for wolfing down your Christmas dinner’. They are also designed, produced and distributed domestically, so that notjust can ensure they have been made ethically.

A word of warning, though. Only 250 of the Greggs Christmas jumpers have been made to date. So if you want in on the meat-free fashion action, you’ll need to act fast.

Accompanying the jumper release, notjust has also started a petition to make the Greggs vegan sausage roll an endangered species, after it was hit by supply-chain disruptions and became unavailable in some London outlets.

Keep doing the Lord’s work, notjust,

Festive Bake: the Greggs Knitted Christmas Jumper can be found here.

