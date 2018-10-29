London's Christmas sandwiches ranked worst to best
Christmas Sandwiches. These days, they’re more synonymous with this wonderful winter holiday than attempted infanticide and passing out half-cut in front of ‘The Great Escape’. And, my God, are there a lot of them kicking around.
To save you wasting valuable calorie allowance on some cheer-free, anaemic excuse for an Xmas sanger, we’ve done the decent thing and performed a taste test of 11 of them: because nothing screams ‘Christmas’ like piling the contents of an entire festive lunch into a carbohydrate wrapper. Hark! We’re going to be sick.
Christmas sandwiches ranked
M&S: Turkey Wrap Sandwich
£3.30
Given that Christmas is all about over-indulgence, eating a tortilla wrap does not exactly scream: ‘Break out the sherry! IT’S JESUS TIME!’ That said, this is a herby, colourful attempt at a Christmas wrap with a decent amount of filling.
Tesco: Turkey and Trimmings Sandwich
£3
The alarming way this glistens suggests that it has just been used as a mattress by a troupe of slugs, but it’s actually a solid, sausage-heavy meat-fest that’s like the meeting point between Christmas and a greasy spoon. A dirty sandwich, but one we kind of enjoyed. Oh, and it's gluten free.
Sainsbury’s: Turkey Feast Sandwich
£2.40
‘Fine’, ‘normal’, ‘standard’: these were the comments of our tasting panel on a sandwich that is perfectly okay to eat. Not exciting, but not bad either.
Pret: Brie and Cranberry Baguette
£3.50
Ah, Christmas: that special time of year when people stuff bits of pistachio into French cheese then slather them with cranberry sauce. Right guys? No? Us neither. Still, this combo of creamy brie, tangy cranberry and the pleasing crunchiness of pistachios is pretty nice – if not particularly festive.
Sainsbury’s: Brie and Cranberry Sandwich
£2.25
For some people, nothing says Christmas like a perfectly fine cheese sandwich. Or at least that’s what we assume the rationale is behind this brie-based sarnie being classified as a Christmas product. Decent, but not hugely exciting.
Eat: Festive Full Works Bloomer
£3.99
Apparently Eat have never heard the old saying about not fixing things that ain’t broke. This year they’ve stopped making far and away their best Xmas sandwich – the festive full works baguette – and have also decided to tinker with the formula of their meat-packed bloomer version. Now, alongside the smoked ham, stuffing and turkey there’s a strange, lingering, clovey, bitter aftertaste. This is still a solid sandwich, but it’s definitely less enjoyable than it used to be. Which is a real shame.
Eat: Butter-basted Turkey and Cranberry Sandwich
£3.50
Call the newspapers! We’ve found some turkey that actually tastes of something! It’s also packed with a generous layer of zingy cranberry sauce and more greenery than Snoop Dogg’s ganj bag. Clean, fresh and flavoursome.
M&S: Turkey Feast Sandwich
£3.50
This throws festive treats at you like an absent parent trying to bribe its kids with prezzies. Hefty layer of turkey? Yep. Generous helping of stuffing? Sure. Bacon, mayo and chutney? Yip. Gift-wrapped and left under a Christmas tree? Sadly not. But that’s the only thing we can find to dislike about this fat, meaty, squidgy mouthful.
Pret: Veggie Christmas Lunch Sandwich
£3.50
If we ran the ‘Veggies Against Grim Ingredients at Noël Awards’, we’d give Pret a lifetime achievement gong for their efforts in making Christmas meals a less crappy affair for vegetarians. Every year we love the riot of flavours involved in teaming roasted butternut squash, crispy onions and Christmas nut pesto with a yogurt dressing. Admittedly, we’ll never run the aforementioned committee, mainly because its acronym would be ‘Vagina’.
Pret: Christmas Lunch Sandwich
£3.75
This bread-based turkey treat is such a reliable bringer of festive joy is that it’s basically the Father Christmas of sandwiches. We also cannot express how much we love those crispy onion bits. We’d say that this sandwich has left us thinking about adding them to our actual Christmas dinner, but we’d be lying.
Paul: Dinde de Noël Baguette
£4.65
In case you’re not tipped off by the £4.50 price tag and a name that sounds like something Hercule Poirot would shout when angry, this is one posh sandwich. It is also absolutely delicious: the beautiful artisan baguette is studded with cranberries and the turkey is pepped up with smoky bacon and a lovely spot of horseradish sauce. The finest festive sandwich in London bar none. Encore, s’il vous plait!
