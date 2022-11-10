Batman’s latest big-screen outing is set to launch an all-new global touring film concert series, DC in Concert.

The Batman in Concert will debut at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 18, 2023 before embarking on a tour across major cities in Europe and North America.

Released in March, The Batman saw director Matt Reeves deliver a grittier take on Gotham with Robert Pattinson as an emo-sleuth version of the Dark Knight.

The DC in Concert website describes the upcoming event as a ‘one-of-a-kind experience that is a mixture of going to the movie theater and a concert’. The venue – which was originally constructed as a cinema back in 1932 – will have an orchestra on stage playing the film’s score live while the film is projected on a giant screen.

Tickets for the London event go on sale from 10am on Friday, November 11 on the venue’s website, with tickets starting from £41.50. Due to the film’s scenes of violence and creepy villainy, all ticket holders must be aged 15 or over.

While no dates are confirmed for other DC films, the website does list Batman (1989), Black Adam and Justice League on their list of upcoming concerts. Will fanboys get to see the Snyder cut?

The Batman: 8 things you might have missed.

Here’s everything we know about Joker 2 so far.