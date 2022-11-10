London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Batman
The BatmanThe Batman

Holy string section! ‘The Batman’ is screening with a full orchestra in London

Couldn’t get a ticket for Glastonbury? Try Gotham’s finest – live

Written by
Jon Hornbuckle
Advertising

Batman’s latest big-screen outing is set to launch an all-new global touring film concert series, DC in Concert.

The Batman in Concert will debut at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 18, 2023 before embarking on a tour across major cities in Europe and North America. 

Released in March, The Batman saw director Matt Reeves deliver a grittier take on Gotham with Robert Pattinson as an emo-sleuth version of the Dark Knight.

The DC in Concert website describes the upcoming event as a ‘one-of-a-kind experience that is a mixture of going to the movie theater and a concert’. The venue – which was originally constructed as a cinema back in 1932 – will have an orchestra on stage playing the film’s score live while the film is projected on a giant screen.

Tickets for the London event go on sale from 10am on Friday, November 11 on the venue’s website, with tickets starting from £41.50. Due to the film’s scenes of violence and creepy villainy, all ticket holders must be aged 15 or over.

While no dates are confirmed for other DC films, the website does list Batman (1989), Black Adam and Justice League on their list of upcoming concerts. Will fanboys get to see the Snyder cut

The Batman: 8 things you might have missed.

Here’s everything we know about Joker 2 so far.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.