Homeslice in Covent Garden is giving away 500 pizza slices TODAY

If you’re still deciding what to have for lunch today, may we suggest pizza? Even better, free pizza. In some great news, Homeslice, one of the city’s finest pizza purveyors, is reopening its Neal’s Yard branch today – and it’s giving away free slices to celebrate.

Between noon and 1pm, there will be 500 slices up for grabs. That’s a lot of pizza. You can take your pick from three toppings: margherita; salami, rocket and parmesan; and mushroom, ricotta, pumpkin seeds, chilli flakes, chives and soy truffle (which can also be made vegan).

The giveaway applies to takeaway only and it’s strictly one slice per person (all you ‘can I get one for me friend?’ types). The slices come from Home Slice’s 20-inch pizzas, so they are properly massive and definitely qualify as ‘lunch’ just on their own. Obviously you’ll need to follow social-distancing guidelines too, so no shoving to get your slice of the pie, okay? See you in the queue!

