Honest Burgers Smashed Burger
Photograph: Honest Burgers

Honest Burgers are giving out over 3,000 free burgers in London today

Unbeef-lievable

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Vegans and veggies, look away now. Everyone else, listen up! There’s a chance to get free burgers at any Honest Burgers restaurant in London today. If you don’t get down there at lunch it would be a huge missed-steak. 

From 11.30am today (ie, from now on), 40 Honest Burger restaurants across the UK (of which 31 are in London) will be dishing out free smashed burgers and chips to the first 100 customers at each resto. They’ll be given out on a first-come-first-served basis as part of an unbeef-lievable offer. 

The burger celebration is to mark the launch of the restaurant’s crowdfunding campaign to open a new super speedy fast food burger restaurant. 

If you fancy getting your foot in the door with Big Beef, Honest Burgers are asking for investments starting at as little as £10 to help fundraise for a new smash burger chain. Investors will become shareholders in the restaurant chain, and be given ‘Honest Equity’ where they will be able to redeem awards such as a free burger and chips or a burger party for them 25 pals. One lucky person today will also win the ‘golden shares’ prize, scooping up £5,000 in equity shares and becoming a co-owner of the burger chain. 

Find your nearest Honest Burgers branch here and learn more about the crowdfunding campaign here

These are London’s best burgers.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode seven with Big Zuu in Oxford Circus is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

