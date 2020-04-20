Honest Burgers, currently in lockdown, has created a limited-edition ‘Honest at Home’ kit. Each contains enough stuff to knock up four Honest burgers (so dinner for you and three housemates, or four dinners for you – your choice). The ingredients are: four chopped British chuck steak and rib-cap patties; four cheddar slices; Honest homemade red onion relish and pickles; four Turner & George smoked bacon rashers; four Honest burger buns. You also get a tote bag so you can parade your love of meat around, when we’re all allowed to parade around again.

Don’t delay, though: there are only 250 Honest at Home kits available. There will be five drops of 50 every day this week, starting at 11am today (Monday April 20). Delivery is free, but the kits are only available within Greater London. Kits will be delivered the day after ordering.

And you don’t just get toothsome burgers, you also get a sense of validation and self-worth. Every penny generated goes to help three essential charities: the Land Workers’ Alliance, which provides safety gear for farmers to get back into production; The Trussell Trust, which runs a nationwide network of food banks for vulnerable people; and Hospitality in Action, which offers financial and emotional support for hard-hit hospitality workers. People signing up are asked to pay what they can (the ingredients alone are worth around £35), so dig deep and then start stuffing your face.

Visit www.honestburgers.co.uk to sign up and watch the founders cook an Honest burger their way.

