According to research, staff could be losing up to £7,000 each per year

You leave a tip, don’t you? When you go to a restaurant or wherever. You’re not that bloke at the start of Reservoir Dogs giving it the whole ‘I don’t tip’, are you?

Even if you are, you must at least have a dim idea of what tipping means. You give a few extra quids at the end of your meal, and those quids and occasional fivers go to the staff who served you and maybe cooked the food, right? According to hospitality workers, and new research, though, tipping has become a little murkier than that.

More than half of hospitality workers in the UK say their bosses lie about tips, according to new research by comparison site www.money.co.uk. The study also shows that one in five hospitality workers in the UK claim that their bosses withhold all tips from them.

These stats come despite the government recently announcing new laws around employers retaining tips in the hospitality sector. The new legislation will make it illegal for employers to not pass on tips to their workers, and these regulations should be in place within the next year or so. Workers will also be able to request information on the amount of tip money that has been recieved by the business.

For now, though, it seems that many workers feel they are losing out. The research has suggested that each year managers could be avoiding paying as much as £7,000 worth of tips per employee. This suggests that the new law could make a massive difference to how much hospitality workers in the UK earn.

It’s not that easy for workers to be sure they’re getting all the tips that people are adding to their tabs, as these days as much as 80 percent of tips and service charges are paid by card, according to Moneysupermarket.

While most people agree that this legislation is important, back in September Graham Griffiths, the interim director at Living Wage Foundation stressed that ‘If this work is to be truly valued we need to see more people lifted on to a real Living Wage.’

While tipping remains a little unclear, there’s optimism for hospitality workers that at least in the near future they will be, by law, receiving all the tips they're entitled to.

And just in case you were wondering, the research also shows that Manchester has the worst tippers in the UK, while those in Brighton are the best, with hospitality workers there taking home an average of £227 a week in tips.

