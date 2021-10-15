They say there's no such thing as bad press, but Salt Bae's newly-opened Knightsbridge restaurant is in the headlines yet again and – let's be frank – it doesn't cast the sodium-flinging celebrity chef in the best light.

First came rumours that the Nusr-Et Steakhouse have been deleting less than complimentary reviews of their wildly expensive gaff online, with Google reviews listing a 4.6 rating, despite the fact that last week there seemed to be a bunch of negative feedback, which now mysteriously is nowhere to be found. 'Excellent haircut,' reads one. 'Properly covid safe. And very reasonably priced. Will be back every 3 weeks. Would recommend this place to everyone.'

The folk who went there last week and received a £37,000 bill might disagree – with the reasonably priced bit that is, not the comments on the haircut. A screenshot of a receipt posted to Reddit came to a humungous £37,023.10, including an almost £5,000 tip. To be fair, they could have kept the price down if they picked cheaper drinks. Sure, they went for the £850 golden tomahawk steak, but it was the three bottles of Petrus and two of Dom Perignon Rose that really walloped the wallet, coming to a mighty £30,620. Avoidable, some might say. Bought it among themselves, some might say.

When you put it all into context, the mashed spuds for £12 actually seems like pretty good value. Maybe stick to tap water next time, guys.

