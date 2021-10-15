London
Salt Bae scandal: from £37k bills to (allegedly!) deleting bad reviews

Yet more monied mayhem live and direct from the newly opened Nusr-Et Steakhouse

Written by
Leonie Cooper
They say there's no such thing as bad press, but Salt Bae's newly-opened Knightsbridge restaurant is in the headlines yet again and – let's be frank – it doesn't cast the sodium-flinging celebrity chef in the best light.

First came rumours that the Nusr-Et Steakhouse have been deleting less than complimentary reviews of their wildly expensive gaff online, with Google reviews listing a 4.6 rating, despite the fact that last week there seemed to be a bunch of negative feedback, which now mysteriously is nowhere to be found. 'Excellent haircut,' reads one. 'Properly covid safe. And very reasonably priced. Will be back every 3 weeks. Would recommend this place to everyone.'

The folk who went there last week and received a £37,000 bill might disagree – with the reasonably priced bit that is, not the comments on the haircut. A screenshot of a receipt posted to Reddit came to a humungous £37,023.10, including an almost £5,000 tip. To be fair, they could have kept the price down if they picked cheaper drinks. Sure, they went for the £850 golden tomahawk steak, but it was the three bottles of Petrus and two of Dom Perignon Rose that really walloped the wallet, coming to a mighty £30,620. Avoidable, some might say. Bought it among themselves, some might say.  

When you put it all into context, the mashed spuds for £12 actually seems like pretty good value. Maybe stick to tap water next time, guys. 

These are the 100 best restaurants in London, according to us

The cosiest, comfiest comfort food for autumn

