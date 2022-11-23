House of Fraser in Westfield is closing down and selling clothes for just £1

The department store in Shepherd’s Bush in west London is flogging its stock for next to nothing

Handbags at the ready. The House of Fraser store in Westfield is closing down and it’s having a humongous sale. A viral TikTok shows clothes going for just a quid, with signs in the store saying ‘90 percent off’ and whole boxes of clothes going for £2 apiece.

Selling everything from tailored trousers to bikinis, the department store appears to be flogging all of its stock before it shuts down for good and is converted into a flexible office space. The site is being taken over by the Ministry of Sound group, which also launched a members’ club with a flexible workspace and a gym in 2018 in south London.

The conversion in the Shepherd’s Bush shopping mecca is expected to cost tens of millions of pounds with investment from both Westfield and Ministry. The shopping centre operator first applied for planning permission to convert the space in 2020, and was looking for a partner.

According to the chair of the Ministry of Sound Group, Lohan Presencer, the new space will have hot desking, event spaces for parties and conferences, and will host ‘fitness raves’. Just what London needs! Not pants.

House of Fraser, Westfield Shopping Centre, W12 7GA.

James Norton will star in a new West End adaptation of ‘A Little Life’ next spring.

Primark on Oxford Street is now selling vintage designer clothes.