Primark on Oxford Street is now selling vintage designer clothes

Depop hustlers and Vinted warriors, listen up! Primark’s mega flagship store on Oxford Street is now offering a secondhand designer clothing section, called WornWell, stocking pre-loved designer pieces for shoppers. The outlet, which is right by the entrance to the store, sells denim jackets, jeans, dresses and coats from as little as £20, from brands like Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Dr Martens and Yves Saint Laurent.

Primark has partnered with The Vintage Wholesale Company to launch the concession, which is also running in its Birmingham and Manchester stores. WornWell items are sourced from across the globe and handpicked for their quality and fashion pedigree, with a stock containing ’70s, ’80s and ’90s trends. Some people have even reported seeing Dior and Dolce & Gabbana items for sale.

Vintage-clothing connoisseurs: it’s your time. Depop, who?

