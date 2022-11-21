London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Primark
Photograph: Shutterstock

Primark on Oxford Street is now selling vintage designer clothes

The store is stocking cheap secondhand threads from the likes of Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent instore

Written by
Ellie Muir
Advertising

Depop hustlers and Vinted warriors, listen up! Primark’s mega flagship store on Oxford Street is now offering a secondhand designer clothing section, called WornWell, stocking pre-loved designer pieces for shoppers. The outlet, which is right by the entrance to the store, sells denim jackets, jeans, dresses and coats from as little as £20, from brands like Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Dr Martens and Yves Saint Laurent.

Primark has partnered with The Vintage Wholesale Company to launch the concession, which is also running in its Birmingham and Manchester stores. WornWell items are sourced from across the globe and handpicked for their quality and fashion pedigree, with a stock containing ’70s, ’80s and ’90s trends. Some people have even reported seeing Dior and Dolce & Gabbana items for sale.

Vintage-clothing connoisseurs: it’s your time. Depop, who?

The UK’s best winter walk has been named, and it’s in London.

ICYMI: You can post a Cadbury’s chocolate bar to a loved one for free this Christmas.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!