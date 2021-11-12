London
Illustration: Tim Easly

How four London institutions are becoming more eco-friendly

Flushing the loo with rain water? Very smart!

Written by
Leonie Cooper
A quick look at what some of London's best-loved institutions are doing to help make the capital a more sustainable place.

Tate is using rain water to flush the loos

In the best use for rain aside from giving your windows a free wash, Tate Modern harvests the sky’s tears and uses them to get rid of your bodily waste. It’s eco-friendly and it brings a new meaning to the phrase ‘arty farty’.

Somerset House’s restaurant has ditched single-use plastic

You won’t find clingfilm or plastic containers in the kitchen at Skye Gyngell’s lush Somerset House spot Spring. Why? Because she’s banned one-use plastic from ever darkening its door.

Frieze is getting greener

The Gallery Climate Coalition has supported Frieze switching to biodiesel and is pushing for shipping by sea rather than by air. By 2030 it wants to cut the art sector’s emissions by 50 percent.

The Royal Court has cut back on meat

Previously, meaty dishes at the Royal Court theatre’s restaurant made up 47 percent of the menu. Now that’s down to 25 percent, favouring the least carbon-intensive meats and fish. Phew, say the cows.

