Photograph: Grace Goslin
How to channel big-night-out energy in your own flat this NYE

Want to have a mad one at home? We ask a lockdown party pro for tips to do it properly

Alexandra Sims
Grace Goslin, DJ at virtual club night Queer House Party, reveals the best way to get big party vibes from just your flatmates and few essential purchases.

1. Change clothes

‘If you’re at a three-hour Zoom DJ set, get you and your household to try a new lewk every hour. It’ll feel like there’s three times the number of people in the room.’

2. Wear an iconic outfit

At home you can wear whatever you want and no one’s going to say anything. For me, it usually involves arseless chaps.’

3. Get LED lights

I bought some in lockdown. I like the purple setting. It gives my room GAY-Late vibes. All that’s missing? £3 doubles.’

4. If you’re drinking, stock up on lots of fancy booze

I usually go for prosecco or make Margaritas. Anything to make it feel like you’ve got a bar.’

5. Pull out some wacky dance moves to get spotlighted at a Zoom party.

A classic twerk also wins or a collaborative routine with housemates.’

6. A night out should always finish with a hearty meal

Order a pizza or McDonald’s to your house to get that post-club takeaway feeling.’

Join a Queer House Party here. It’s free, but donations are welcome.

Find out about The Cause’s ten NYE parties

