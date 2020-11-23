What can we say about 2020? It’s been a long year – the kind of which we’re very keen to see the back of. Saying a big goodbye – and ‘F.U.’ — to it is Tottenham night club The Cause. It’s planning to provide us with not one, not two, but TEN New Year’s Eve parties on December 31, as if trying to make up for all the big blowouts lost to this year.

The DIY club is one of a few that carried on partying this year no matter what Tiers were thrown at it, thanks to the venue’s huge socially distanced beer garden Costa Del Tottenham. The club has hosted DJs like Sean Johnston and Claus Voigtmannover as well as cabaret from LGBTQ+ club night Adonis over the summer.

It’s all geared up, then, to host the socially distanced New Year parties, which will all focus on three different areas of music. Few other details have been announced yet, but you can get updates and first dibs on tickets by registering here.

Yes, we might be going into 2021 with the same naive optimism we had at 23:59 on 31 Dec 2019 – and waking up with a stinking hangover on New Year’s Day might not be the best thing for us after our annus horribilis. But, it’ll all be worth it to hold one big collective middle finger up to the year that was.

