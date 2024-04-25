How to get BBC Proms 2024 tickets, plus this year’s schedule and dates

Everything you need to know about the 2024 edition of one of the world’s best classical music festivals

Anyone who’s ever stepped inside the Royal Albert Hall will understand that it can’t be filled with just any old music – it needs scale and drama. And every year it gets exactly that with the BBC Proms, one of London’s best-loved and most dazzling cultural festivals.

The Promenade Concerts (as they’re also known) have taken place in the RAH throughout the summer since way back in 1895. They’ve been organised by the BBC since 1927.

The likes of Pete Tong, Stormzy, Kylie Minogue and even Dame Judi Dench have all made appearances at the Proms in the past, and this year the likes of Florence + the Machine and Sam Smith are set to perform. It’s not all orchestral renditions of classic classical pieces of music (although there will be plenty of that, too).

2024’s season of BBC Proms is kicking off in mid-July. Want to bag yourself a ticket? We’ve got all the info on tickets, dates and the schedule: here is everything you need to know about the BBC Proms 2024.

When is the BBC Proms?

The proms are running throughout the summer, from Friday July 19 until Saturday September 14 2024.

When do Proms tickets go on sale?

Season passes for the Proms go on sale at 9am on Thursday May 16 and general tickets go on sale at 9am on Saturday May 18 (but this doesn’t include Last Night at the Proms – these will likely be allocated by ballot).

They’ll be available from the Royal Albert Hall website here.

What’s this year’s schedule?

More than 90 concerts will be taking place over the 58-day festival, most of which are at the Royal Albert Hall. First Night at the Proms will feature performances by BBC Singers, Symphony Chorus and Symphony Orchestra, as well as a First Night debut for conductor Elim Chan.

Other highlights include Everybody Dance: The Sound of Disco (Jul 20) where hits by Chic, Gloria Gaynor, Diana Ross, Boney M and more will be brought to live with an orchestra, Florence + The Machine – Symphony of Lungs (Sep 11) where Florence Welch and conductor Jules Buckley lead celebrations of her BRIT Award-winning debut album, and of course, the Last Night at the Proms (Sep 14), which is apparently the world’s biggest classical music party, celebrating the end of 2024’s season.

You can look at the list of events on the BBC’s Proms calendar here, or view all the performers and conductors or the composers. There’s also a full festival guide, which you can learn more about here.

For more about all the latest gigs, festivals and live music happening across London, check out our music hub.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox