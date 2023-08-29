The best National Cinema Day 2023 deals in London to watch £3 movies this weekend

This Saturday is a true feast for movielovers and cinemagoers – especially those with an eye for a true bargain.



National Cinema Day lands at London’s picturehouses and seats for all the big current releases will be going for as little as £3. That’s right: three quid!

Whether you need to catch up on that long-awaited Barbieheimer double bill for a mere six quid or fancy giving one of the latest releases a spin – and from fiery love-triangle drama ‘Passages’ to ‘Scrapper’, ‘Theater Camp’ and ‘The Equalizer 3’ there’s plenty to pick from – it’s a gala day for catching a movie on the big screen. Here is everything you need to know about National Cinema Day 2023 in London.

What is National Cinema Day?

NCD is a celebration of the big screen experience. Hundreds of cinemas across the UK are running the £3-per-ticket promotion on Saturday, September 2, with extra promos on drinks and snacks to look out for, too.

And it’s not just the newest releases that will be on offer. Keep an eye out for revivals of rarely-screened films: Picturehouse Central will be put on Oscar-winner ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ on its biggest screen and Dalston’s Rio Cinema has Lars von Trier’s classic ‘Melancholia’ screening.

A corresponding US National Cinema Day just ran across American cinemas and packed in the punters, with 8.5 million admissions last Sunday. Expect a similarly busy day at UK cinemas this weekend.

What London cinemas are taking part in National Cinema Day?

Here’s a list of participating London cinemas:



Arthouse Crouch End

Barbican Centre

Cineworld cinemas

Curzon Soho

Ealing Project

Electric Cinema, White City

Genesis Cinema

ICA

Odeon cinemas

Peckhamplex

Phoenix Cinema

Picturehouse cinemas

Rich Mix

Rio Cinema

Riverside Studios

Castle Cinema

The Chiswick Cinema

The Cinema in The Arches, Battersea

The Cinema in the Power Station, Battersea

Vue cinemas



How to get £3 tickets on National Cinema Day in London

Head to the official National Cinema Day site for all the extra info. Happy viewing!



The best films out in UK cinemas and on streaming in September.



How ‘Scrapper’ dreamed up a new East London.