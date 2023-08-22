How to see a movie for $4 this weekend

[title]
Seeing a movie in New York City isn't the cheapest activity, but a one-day-only offer will bring a major discount to cinemas across the boroughs.
Sunday, August 27, marks National Cinema Day, and with that, thousands of theaters nationwide will be participating in a $4 ticket sale. More than 3,000 theaters are participating, including chains like AMC and Regal, along with more local, independent theaters. The ticket price will be consistent for all formats and screenings. $8 for a Barbenheimer double feature isn’t bad!
RECOMMENDED: 7 ways to save money at the movies in New York
This will be the second year of National Cinema Day, which took place in 2022 on September 3, with $3 movies around the country.
Participating New York City theaters this year include the following:
Manhattan:
- AMC 19th St. East 6
- AMC 34th Street 14
- AMC Empire 25
- AMC Lincoln Square 13
- AMC Loews 84th Street 6
- AMC Loews Kips Bay 15
- AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9
- AMC Orpheum 7
- AMC Village 7
- Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan
- Angelika Film Center
- Cinema 123 by Angelika
- City Cinemas Village East Cinema
- Paris Theatre
- Regal Battery Park
- Regal E-Walk & RPX
- Regal Essex Crossing & RPX
- Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX
Queens:
- Regal UA Kaufman Astoria & RPX, Astoria
- AMC Loews Bay Terrace 6, Bayside
- Regal Tangram 4DX, Flushing
- Regal UA Midway, Forest Hills
- AMC Fresh Meadows 7
- Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas
- Kew Gardens Cinemas
- College Point Multiplex Cinemas
Brooklyn:
- Alamo Drafthouse City Point
- Cobble Hill Cinemas
- Linden Boulevard Multiplex Cinemas
- Regal UA Sheepshead Bay IMAX & RPX
- Williamsburg Cinemas
The Bronx:
- AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13
- Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas
Staten Island:
- AMC DINE-IN Staten Island 11
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Staten Island
- Regal Bricktown Charleston
Visit nationalcinemaday.org for showtimes and to pre-book $4 tickets for Sunday, August 27. It's looking like a rainy weekend, so you may want to have some indoor plans on the books.