How to see a movie for $4 this weekend

Seeing a movie in New York City isn't the cheapest activity, but a one-day-only offer will bring a major discount to cinemas across the boroughs.

Sunday, August 27, marks National Cinema Day, and with that, thousands of theaters nationwide will be participating in a $4 ticket sale. More than 3,000 theaters are participating, including chains like AMC and Regal, along with more local, independent theaters. The ticket price will be consistent for all formats and screenings. $8 for a Barbenheimer double feature isn’t bad!

This will be the second year of National Cinema Day, which took place in 2022 on September 3, with $3 movies around the country.

Participating New York City theaters this year include the following:

Manhattan:

AMC 19th St. East 6

AMC 34th Street 14

AMC Empire 25

AMC Lincoln Square 13

AMC Loews 84th Street 6

AMC Loews Kips Bay 15

AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9

AMC Orpheum 7

AMC Village 7

Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan

Angelika Film Center

Cinema 123 by Angelika

City Cinemas Village East Cinema

Paris Theatre

Regal Battery Park

Regal E-Walk & RPX

Regal Essex Crossing & RPX

Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX

Queens:

Regal UA Kaufman Astoria & RPX, Astoria

AMC Loews Bay Terrace 6, Bayside

Regal Tangram 4DX, Flushing

Regal UA Midway, Forest Hills

AMC Fresh Meadows 7

Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas

Kew Gardens Cinemas

College Point Multiplex Cinemas

Brooklyn:

The Bronx:

AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13

Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas

Staten Island:

AMC DINE-IN Staten Island 11

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Staten Island

Regal Bricktown Charleston

Visit nationalcinemaday.org for showtimes and to pre-book $4 tickets for Sunday, August 27. It's looking like a rainy weekend, so you may want to have some indoor plans on the books.