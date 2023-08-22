New York
Timeout

Angelika Film Center
Photograph: Courtesy Angelika Film Center/Evan Joseph Images

How to see a movie for $4 this weekend

New York City theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Seeing a movie in New York City isn't the cheapest activity, but a one-day-only offer will bring a major discount to cinemas across the boroughs.

Sunday, August 27, marks National Cinema Day, and with that, thousands of theaters nationwide will be participating in a $4 ticket sale. More than 3,000 theaters are participating, including chains like AMC and Regal, along with more local, independent theaters. The ticket price will be consistent for all formats and screenings. $8 for a Barbenheimer double feature isn’t bad! 

RECOMMENDED: 7 ways to save money at the movies in New York

This will be the second year of National Cinema Day, which took place in 2022 on September 3, with $3 movies around the country. 

Participating New York City theaters this year include the following: 

Manhattan:

Queens: 

  • Regal UA Kaufman Astoria & RPX, Astoria
  • AMC Loews Bay Terrace 6, Bayside
  • Regal Tangram 4DX, Flushing
  • Regal UA Midway, Forest Hills
  • AMC Fresh Meadows 7
  • Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas
  • Kew Gardens Cinemas
  • College Point Multiplex Cinemas

Brooklyn:

The Bronx:

  • AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13
  • Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas

Staten Island:

  • AMC DINE-IN Staten Island 11
  • Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Staten Island
  • Regal Bricktown Charleston

Visit nationalcinemaday.org for showtimes and to pre-book $4 tickets for Sunday, August 27. It's looking like a rainy weekend, so you may want to have some indoor plans on the books. 

