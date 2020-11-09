How to take up running and actually stick to it

Will Lockdown 2 be the time you finally get into running and actually stick to it? We ask running pro Cory Wharton-Malcolm for his tips

Reboot your running garms

You’re far more likely to wear something if you like the look of it. Think about this when picking out your kit. Winter is approaching, so take the opportunity to go big or bright when it comes to your gear – whatever it is that’s going to make you want to don those new kicks or sexy jacket.

Make it count (literally)

There are days when the first 20 minutes are like an eternity, my breathing is off and my body feels heavy. I could turn round. Instead, I concentrate on my breathing and count stuff: cars, seconds between planes, other runners, dogs, squirrels – the options are endless. Start counting and those thoughts about cutting your run short will pass.

Curate your playlist

Make a playlist as if you were a DJ: think about what your body goes through on a run, think about what your body needs at a certain time and match that up with the tempo. Running is rhythmical, as is breathing, so no power songs at the start or your legs and heart will want to follow.

Get lost in nature

Running is a great way to explore the canals and trails that we might not have known were close by. My favourite places to get lost in are Sydenham Hill Woods and Dulwich Woods. As well as being good for your mind, it’s great for the body, as running on trails lowers the impact on your legs.

