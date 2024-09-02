How you can get free tickets to see Raye this month

Raye has had a mammoth year. The singer-songwriter won a record-breaking six awards at the 2024 BRITs, was credited as a songwriter on a Beyonce album, opened for Taylor Swift at Wembley and gone on her own sold out arena tour. Now she’s rounding it off with one more intimate gig in London.

Following in the footsteps of Girls Aloud, the star has announced a one night only show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on September 23 in partnership with O2 Priority and Virgin Media. It’s apparently the last chance to see her live in 2024 and tickets are completely free of charge.

Raye said: ‘I am so grateful to every single human being who chooses to listen to my music and I wanted to put on this Priority show with O2 as a thank you for all the love and support this year.

‘It’s going to be a beautiful evening, lots of love and see you soon.’

There are only 650 pairs of tickets available and they are exclusively for customers of O2 Priority and Virgin Media. To be in with a chance of going, you’ll have to enter a ballot, which closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, September 8. The lucky winners will be announced from September 10 onwards.

You can find out more and enter the ballot here or via the O2 Priority app. And if you want to get to know Raye a bit better, take a look at our chat with her from last year.

