Hoxton’s outdoor ballet is under threat – here’s how you can help

It’s an uncertain time for London’s arts scene. But, while many stages and concert halls in the city remained closed after lockdown, two dancers from the Royal Ballet took matters into their own hands and created a series of outdoor dance performances on Regent’s Canal in Hackney – but now the council is threatening to shut it down.

Created by Royal Ballet dancers Chisato Katsura and Valentino Zucchetti, DistDancing was a weekly series of alfresco shows at waterside arts space Hoxton Docks featuring everything from classical ballet from members of the country’s most respected dance companies to aerial acrobatics. Each week saw a different set of artists create the free-to-see 20-minute-long shows, with the audience watching from the towpath on the opposite side of the water.

Every weekend across July and August, dancers would tiptoe on to a floating stage to pile for the crowds. There were gasps from the audience when I watched on in late August, as Giacomo Rovero of The Royal Ballet delicately stepped out on to the stage on the canal. He was followed by aerialist Ben Loader, who expertly tumbled from a suspended rope, and Russian mezzo-soprano at the Royal Opera House, Aigul Akhmetshina, who sang an excerpt from ‘Carmen’ while the English National Ballet’s Aitor Arrieta bounded along. It finished with a huge cheer from the audience more befitting of the crowd at a wrestling match than a box at Covent Garden Opera House.

For the furloughed performers, the shows were a chance to dance for a purpose again; for those watching, it was one of the few opportunities available to see live dance. Despite their success, the shows have come to a halt after ‘six vanloads of police officers’ stopped a DistDancing show on August 30.

DistDancing was possible due to arts and architecture charity Antepavillion. Every year since 2017, the group (in collaboration with the Architecture Foundation) has given emerging architects, artists and makers a platform at Hoxton Docks to display their work. Over the years Antepavillion has had disagreements with the council over planning permission issues. However, this year, Hackney Council has served a demolition notice against the group, ordering the removal of all its installations. This includes DistDancing’s stage and an art installation in the canal of five fibreglass sharks by architect Jaimie Shorten. Last year's Antepavilion project – a rooftop structure called ‘Potemkin Theatre’ – was also issued with a demolition notice from the council, but so far remains in place.



In a statement on Instagram, Antepavillion said: ‘London should be a place where people feel free to outwardly express themselves and where young people can enact change, a place of inspiration that encourages architecture and performance arts that engage with the public. Hackney should be at the forefront of architectural innovation and creativity, not binding itself to reactionary planning controls fit only for specific pockets of central London.’ Time Out has contacted Hackney Council for comment on the situation.

Finding alternative ways to perform will be ever more important as social-distancing measures remain in place for the foreseeable future. ‘In the future, it will be much harder to push forward with our old ways, like performing in theatres,’ says Chisato. ‘But this is exciting, and it makes ballet much more accessible especially for people who may have had the assumption that ballet is boring. The reaction from the audience has been amazing. Even though there’s a canal separating us you still feel so connected.’

Audiences are also more grateful than ever to experience performances in the flesh. When I watched DistDancing in August a woman behind me tried to capture the experience for her friend over the phone. ‘It’s just glorious’, she said, ‘Even the kayaks have stopped in their tracks.’ Mark, who happened upon the show while walking down the canal with his friends, told me: ‘It’s breathtaking. I knew I’d miss live performance, but this makes me realise just how much. It’s given me hope for the future.’

If you’d like to support DistDancing and Antepavillion, you can help by sending an email to Hackney Council using the template and links here.

