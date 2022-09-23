Hundreds of sheep will trot across London Bridge this weekend

Don’t be scared if you see hundreds of unusually woolly pedestrians hoofing it across London Bridge this Sunday. They haven’t escaped from Hackney City Farm. They’re actually part of the annual Sheep Drive and Livery Fair, organised by London’s oldest livery company (a professional fellowship representing a particular trade).

The event goes back to the Medieval era, when farmers would drive their livestock from the countryside into London to sell them at market. As motorised vehicles became the norm in the twentieth century, the market-day tradition died out. In 2013, however, the Worshipful Company of Woolmen decided to revive the tradition and has continued the event annually ever since. A flock of sheep will be symbolically shepgerded (literally) across London Bridge.

But not just any old sheep can join the drive. Access is restricted to registered and pre-booked Freemen of the City of London and their guests, while the remainder of the bridge will stay open to vehicles and pedestrians as usual, with the sheep occupying the downstream walkway. To further celebrate the tradition, there will be a livery fair held at The Monument, with stalls selling wool-based products, textiles, and arts and crafts.

So, why not get yourself down to London Bridge on Sunday morning and say hello to the flock? All proceeds from the fair will be donated to the Woolmen Charity which helps promote the industry and fund research into veterinary practices.

Sheep Drive and Livery Fair, London Bridge. Sun Sep 25, 10am to 4pm. Find out more here.

