Fireworks
Photograph: Courtesy of Alexandra Palace

Tickets to Ally Pally fireworks display are now on sale

There's everything from an Elvis tribute act to a DJ set from Gok Wan

Written by
Ellie Muir
The nights are getting chilly and bonfire night is getting closer. If you know what’s what — you’ll be aware that the fireworks at Alexandra Palace are the crème de la crème of London’s bonfire night activities. The place to catch the best oooohs and aaaahs, zingers, spinning Catherine wheels and skyrockets.

The bonfire night bonanza, which is happening on November 5, is way more than a firework display. With live music, a laser show, an Elvis tribute act, a DJ set from Gok Wan, a fire show and an ice skating disco, there's a reason it's AKA 'the Glastonbury of fireworks.' Oh, and there will be a huge roaring bonfire, of course. 

There will be something for everyone in the family, with a child-friendly funfair, film screenings of the Lego Movie and Shaun of the Dead in Ally Pally’s iconic Victorian theatre. The Streatlife village will have lots going on too, with 35 of London’s most popular street food vendors cooking up burgers and curries, selling craft beers and cocktails — all topped off with a live DJ set from fashion guru Gok Wan. And if you haven’t journeyed to Ally Pally before, expect unrivalled panoramic views of the big smoke from up high.

Here’s the line-up:

  • German Bier Festival, 4pm to 10.45pm
  • The Lego Movie film, 5.45pm
  • Laser show, 8pm
  • Shaun of the Dead film, 9pm
  • Fire show, various times throughout the night
  • Funfair, all night 
  • The Elvis show, various times
  • Streatlife village ft. Gok Wan DJ set, all night
  • Bonfire, all night
  • Fireworks display, various times

Tickets are now on sale here. Gates open at 4pm on November 5 2022.

Battersea Power Station's booze license and ice rink has been approved.

ICYMI: You can walk the Elizabeth line for charity.

