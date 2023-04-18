All the London road closures and travel restrictions for King Charles’s coronation

The ‘Corrie Naish’ is coming, this is how to get around in London during the festivities

New King Spring is here and Charles's coronation is just around the corner. It takes place Saturday May 6, and HRH has blessed us with an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion. Whether you're planning to head to central London for the festivities, or will be staunchly defending Republicanism down the pub, this is everything you need to know about road closures and transport restrictions in the capital during the coronation weekend.

Which roads in London will be closed for the King’s coronation?

Restrictions will be in place on roads in Westminster from 7pm on Friday May 5. Westminster Council has published a map showing the full area that will be closed to vehicles during the coronation weekend.

The restricted area runs along the Victoria Embankment from Southwark Bridge all the way to Vauxhall Bridge. From east to west it runs from Waterloo to Knightsbridge, and from north to south the restricted area stretches from Piccadilly Circus to just shy of Pimlico.

The majority of roads in Whitehall, St James’s, Victoria, and Green Park areas will be closed, including The Mall, Birdcage Walk, Horse Guards Road, Constitution Hill, Victoria Street, Regency Street and Curzon street. Parts of Mayfair, Knightsbridge and areas surrounding Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square and Trafalgar Square will also be restricted. Westminster Bridge, Belvedere Road and the area surrounding Waterloo Station will be closed to vehicles.

Cycleway 3 and other cycle lanes will also be closed, and cyclists may have to walk their bikes in crowded areas.

Restrictions will be lifted as soon as it is ‘deemed safe to remove them, once the clean-up process has been completed with the support of the local authorities, soon after the event on May 6,’ the council said.

Photograph: Time Out Roads inside the red area will be closed

Which train and tube stations will be closed?

On Saturday May 6, St James’s Park station will be closed and Hyde Park Corner will be exit-only.



Some stations are expected to be very busy, including Westminster, Green Park, Charing Cross, Embankment, Victoria, Hyde Park Corner, Knightsbridge, Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus, Temple and Marble Arch.

How will trains be affected?

Trains and tubes will be running as normal, but services are expected to be very busy, so plan journeys ahead and give yourself extra time.

Will buses still be running?

On Saturday May 6 some bus routes in the Westminster area will be diverted or will stop short of their destination.

All the up-to-date information about London travel during the coronation can be found on the TfL website.

