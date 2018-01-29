Hurry! Tickets for Alternative Miss World go on sale this morning

Stop everything you’re doing. Alternative Miss World tickets go on sale this morning at 10am and trust us, you want to get your hands on one.

For the uninitiated, Alternative Miss World is the brainchild of performance artist, sculptor and jewellery maker Andrew Logan. Since 1972 he’s been running the competition, which structurally follows traditional pageants with daywear, swimwear, eveningwear and personality categories, but totally smashes the beauty-centric content associated with conventional pageants to pieces.

Logan’s quest instead is to champion creativity, equality and uniqueness. You can never guarantee exactly how an Alternative Miss World will play out as the shows always go ahead without rehearsals but what you can be certain of is fierce and phenomenal costumes and non-stop chaotic fun.

This year’s theme is ‘Psychedelic Peace’ and the pageant is being held at Shakespeare’s Globe. Literally couldn’t get any better, could it? See you in the online ticket queue!

Alternative Miss World tickets go on sale this morning (Mon Jan 29) at 10am here.



Alternative Miss World. Shakspeare’s Globe. Sat Oct 7. 7pm. £25-£50.



