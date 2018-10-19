News / Eating

I-scream! Taste this terrifying pumpkin spiced gelato with crunchy worms

By Samantha Willis Posted: Friday October 19 2018, 11:41am

I-scream! Taste this terrifying pumpkin spiced gelato with crunchy worms

This Halloween, why not tuck into a tasty treat fit for a Bushtucker Trial?

Ice cream scientists Chin Chin Labs have a new autumnal vegan option on the menu – a Pumpkin 5 Spice Ice Cream made by hand using their signature liquid nitrogen method, which looks and sounds super tasty.

 

However, if you're looking for something a bit more gruesome, they’re offering a rather experimental new topping: a sprinkling of crunchy worms. The little wrigglers have a nutty taste and are said to be a great source of protein, as well as being completely sustainable. 

Yeah, cool... we’ll let you guys give it a try. If you spit them out, at least Ant and Dec won’t be there to judge you.

Scoop ’em up at Camden Market until Oct 31.

Fanatical about fro-yo? Here are four fantastic spots in London to grab yourself some of the good stuff.

 

 

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Samantha Willis

Samantha Willis is social media editor at Time Out. She's always on two percent batt and once got hit by a tractor in London. Follow her on Instagram @samanthawillis.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest