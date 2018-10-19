I-scream! Taste this terrifying pumpkin spiced gelato with crunchy worms

This Halloween, why not tuck into a tasty treat fit for a Bushtucker Trial?

Ice cream scientists Chin Chin Labs have a new autumnal vegan option on the menu – a Pumpkin 5 Spice Ice Cream made by hand using their signature liquid nitrogen method, which looks and sounds super tasty.

However, if you're looking for something a bit more gruesome, they’re offering a rather experimental new topping: a sprinkling of crunchy worms. The little wrigglers have a nutty taste and are said to be a great source of protein, as well as being completely sustainable.

Yeah, cool... we’ll let you guys give it a try. If you spit them out, at least Ant and Dec won’t be there to judge you.

Scoop ’em up at Camden Market until Oct 31.

Fanatical about fro-yo? Here are four fantastic spots in London to grab yourself some of the good stuff.