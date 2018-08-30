London's best frozen yoghurt shops
People have been eating plain yoghurt for millennia, but it wasn’t until the 1970s that fro yo was invented – making every ice-cream addict feel mildly better about themselves. No one really knows whether it’s actually any healthier for you than a Mr Whippy. But whatever. It feels like it is and that’s what matters. From Islington to Marylebone, we’ve rounded up the best places to find frozen yoghurt.
Daisy Green
Decked out as an Alice in Wonderland tribute by UK street artist Shuby, this Aussie café is something of a frozen yoghurt champion with its own mini menu. Their fat-free and additive-free fro-yo is made in Wales, and you can either order it ‘naked’ or ‘party’ style with all the toppings. They even have a rolling van called Pinky dealing in the stuff, while DIY fro-yo is the top treat when they lay on kids’ parties.
Pinkberry
A north London branch of the globe-trotting US-based frozen yoghurt franchise, PInkberry swirls away daily, delivering all manner of treats to eat in or take out. The fro-yo comes in various flavours with epic toppings: ‘tart’ versions range from green tea lemonade, passion fruit and piña colada, while ‘non-tart’ riffs might include banana bread, choc chip cookie and salted caramel. Also available at Westfield, Stratford City.
Snog
‘Snog your heart out’ is the message at this fun-loving purveyor of frozen yoghurt. It starts with natural fat-free yoghurt sweetened with agave nectar; then you pick your size and toppings, add some saucy drizzle (on the house) and you’re good to go. You can also shake it up with a splash of milk or create your own Snog smoothie. Branches in Shoreditch Boxpark, Soho, Southbank and Westfield.
Yorica
Rice-based fro-yo at this kooky specialist in all things dairy-free, gluten free, egg-free and so on. With names like ‘Good Vibes Vanilla’ and ‘Mellow Matcha’, plus sprinkles and toppings spanning everything from Jammy Wheels and pomegranate hearts to popcorn, marshmallows and maple syrup, these little cups are the business. We’re also fans of their vegan ice creams and shakes.
In the mood for something creamier?
The best ice cream in London
Check out our sticky-fingered guide to the best cold stuff in the capital. We've put together a list of top-notch ice-cream parlours serving unforgettable frozen treats, scoops, ice lollies and ice-cream sandwiches.