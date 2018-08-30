London's best frozen yoghurt shops

From Snog smoothies, to green tea lemonade, to dairy free – this is the best fro yo in the city
By Time Out London Food & Drink |
Advertising

People have been eating plain yoghurt for millennia, but it wasn’t until the 1970s that fro yo was invented – making every ice-cream addict feel mildly better about themselves. No one really knows whether it’s actually any healthier for you than a Mr Whippy. But whatever. It feels like it is and that’s what matters. From Islington to Marylebone, we’ve rounded up the best places to find frozen yoghurt.
Restaurants

Daisy Green

icon-location-pin Marylebone

Decked out as an Alice in Wonderland tribute by UK street artist Shuby, this Aussie café is something of a frozen yoghurt champion with its own mini menu. Their fat-free and additive-free fro-yo is made in Wales, and you can either order it ‘naked’ or ‘party’ style with all the toppings. They even have a rolling van called Pinky dealing in the stuff, while DIY fro-yo is the top treat when they lay on kids’ parties.   

Read more
Book online
Restaurants, Fast food outlets

Pinkberry

icon-location-pin Angel

A north London branch of the globe-trotting US-based frozen yoghurt franchise, PInkberry swirls away daily, delivering all manner of treats to eat in or take out. The fro-yo comes in various flavours with epic toppings: ‘tart’ versions range from green tea lemonade, passion fruit and piña colada, while ‘non-tart’ riffs might include banana bread, choc chip cookie and salted caramel.  Also available at Westfield, Stratford City.

Read more
Advertising
Restaurants, Ice-cream parlours

Snog

icon-location-pin Covent Garden

‘Snog your heart out’ is the message at this fun-loving purveyor of frozen yoghurt. It starts with natural fat-free yoghurt sweetened with agave nectar; then you pick your size and toppings, add some saucy drizzle (on the house) and you’re good to go. You can also shake it up with a splash of milk or create your own Snog smoothie. Branches in Shoreditch Boxpark, Soho, Southbank and Westfield.

Read more
Restaurants, Ice-cream parlours

Yorica

icon-location-pin Soho

Rice-based fro-yo at this kooky specialist in all things dairy-free, gluten free, egg-free and so on. With names like ‘Good Vibes Vanilla’ and ‘Mellow Matcha’, plus sprinkles and toppings spanning everything from Jammy Wheels and pomegranate hearts to popcorn, marshmallows and maple syrup, these little cups are the business. We’re also fans of their vegan ice creams and shakes. 

Read more

In the mood for something creamier?

the best ice cream in london, scoopsy daisy
Restaurants, Ice-cream parlours

The best ice cream in London

Check out our sticky-fingered guide to the best cold stuff in the capital. We've put together a list of top-notch ice-cream parlours serving unforgettable frozen treats, scoops, ice lollies and ice-cream sandwiches.

Read more
Advertising
View on Map
Expand Map
This page was migrated to our new look automatically. Let us know if anything looks off at feedback@timeout.com