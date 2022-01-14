London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
kitty scott clause
Photograph: Matty Parks

‘I was like a kid in a candy store’: Kitty Scott-Claus on her first night out on Old Compton Street

The ‘Drag Race UK’ star on doing drag ‘on a whim’ in a DIY rhinestone leotard and finding a community in Soho

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

When I moved to London in 2010, my first gay night out was on Old Compton Street. We went to G-A-Y Bar and drinks were £1.80. I was like a kid in a candy store. It felt like worlds apart from Birmingham.

Once I started doing drag, suddenly I was working around that area. I worked at Freedom Bar, Ku Bar, Phoenix Arts Club – everything led back to Old Compton Street. I got into drag on a whim, for attention and free drinks. Me and my friend did ‘The Promise’ by Girls Aloud and we were bad. We wore black leotards that we’d rhinestoned ourselves, looking really hodgepodge. But with drag it’s the delusion that gets you through. I’m a bit more polished these days.

I have so many memories of that street. I told my friend I was going away for ‘Drag Race’ while walking down it. I’ve been on so many dates there. I’ve been on so many nights out. And the number of times I’ve gone to Balans and had a full english at 4am… If in doubt, Old Compton Street it out. It made me learn that you can be exactly who you want to be and it will be celebrated and loved. You just have to go for it.

Kitty Scott-Claus is performing in ‘Drag Domination’ at The Clapham Grand on Feb 9.

Read more from this series:

Reggie Yates on the area of London that changed his understanding of class

Saxophonist Nubya Garcia on finding a musical community on the South Bank

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.