Ice Cube performing live
Photograph: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com

Ice Cube at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

The American rapper’s High Rollers Tour stops by Greenwich this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Old-school hip-hop heads, time to get excited. Ice Cube, a rap legend both in his solo catalogue and his work with iconic West Coast hip-hop group NWA, is in London this week for a massive show. And not only is this Cube’s only tour stop in the capital: he’s here with two other massive names, The Game and Cypress Hill.

The ‘High Rollers Tour’ will stop by London’s O2 Arena for a ‘90s hip-hop feast. Expect to hear plenty of Cube’s own smash-hits like ‘Check Yo Self’ and ‘You Know How We Do It’, as well as some NWA classics. Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from set times to ticket availability. 

When is Ice Cube at London’s O2 Arena?  

Cube takes to Greenwich today, on December 11 2023.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6:30pm. 

What time will Ice Cube come on stage?

The show starts at 7:15pm, though that’s when the support acts start, not Cube himself. You can expect Ice Cube to come on stage between 9pm and 9:30pm. 

Who is supporting Ice Cube?

Support comes from two more legendary hip-hop acts: Cypress Hill and The Game. 

Any news on the setlist?  

There’s no official setlist, but this was what Ice Cube played at a show in Manchester last week, according to Setlist.fm.

  1. Natural Born Killaz (Dr. Dre & Ice Cube cover)
  2. Hello
  3. Bop Gun (One Nation)
  4. West Up! (WC and the Maad Circle cover)
  5. Bow Down (Westside Connection song)
  6. Gangsta Nation (Westside Connection song)
  7. The Gangsta, the Killa and the Dope Dealer (Westside Connection song)
  8. Check Yo’ Self
  9. Friday
  10. Steady Mobbin’
  11. How to Survive in South Central
  12. Jackin’ for Beats
  13. You Know How We Do It
  14. Why We Thugs
  15. Ghetto Bird
  16. What Is a Pyroclastic Flow?
  17. Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It
  18. Straight Outta Compton (N.W.A song)
  19. Gangsta Gangsta (N.W.A song)
  20. No Vaseline
  21. Ain’t Got No Haters
  22. You Can Do It
  23. Go to Church
  24. It Was a Good Day

Can you still get tickets? 

You can indeed. Tickets are available on AXS here, starting from £64.

