Iconic ribs restaurant Duke’s Brew & Que has just closed

Restaurants are dropping like flies. This week alone we’re losing Belgravia’s Ebury, James Cochran N1 and now THIS? Duke’s Brew & Que – home of the best ribs in London – has closed. It’s enough to spoil Christmas, really. Duke’s have released a genuinely moving statement about the closure on owners Beavertown Brewery’s website. They say there’s ‘no hidden scandal or drama behind the decision’, cite changes in the BBQ scene, and promise we will hear more from the team in the future.

Other than *those ribs*, Duke’s was notable for being run by Logan Plant (son of Robert). No more will we have a little slice of Led Zeppelin in our fair city. And on the very day Planty’s getting all heroic about his winter fuel payment! It’s a blow.

