Idris Elba is coming to Clapham next week

The ‘Luther star‘ will be performing a DJ set at the Action for Peace concert

Clapham is known for a few things: Infernos, boat shoes and the Common. But the south-west London borough isn't really known for attracting star-studded appearances. Well, in some very exciting news, ‘Luther’ actor and DJ Idris Elba will be headlining a show in Clapham next week.

Elba will be performing a DJ set in aid of the Action for Peace concert on October 26, hosted at the Clapham Grand. Previous headliners include national treasures, Stormzy, Chip and Big Narstie, so Elba is in excellent company. The fundraising event will be an evening of innovative talks, live music performances and street food pop-ups, with all proceeds of ticket sales going to S.T.O.R.M’s family and youth centre in Battersea, a charity that supports young people in tackling issues such as domestic abuse and knife crime.

S.T.O.R.M was founded in 2004 by Marie Hanson who set up the charity to help families and children suffering from domestic abuse. Today, the charity offers services in south west London for people to meet and access support through art therapy classes, youth clubs, parenting support classes and a 60+ luncheon club.

So, get yourself down to Clapham on Wednesday 26 October if you want to hear some really good music, in aid of a really good cause.

Wednesday October 26, The Clapham Grand, SW11 1TT. Tickets available here.

You can check out the support services available through S.T.O.R.M here.

Sign up to ‘Out Here’, our new-ish newsletter to get all of the city, every damn day.

Bog off! A nightclub in a toilet is reopening next month.