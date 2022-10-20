A nightclub in a toilet is reopening in London next month

London has loads of great vintage Victorian loos hidden beneath street level. Some have been bought and taken over by moustache-twirling bar owners and turned into expensive wine bars. Some, however, are just sitting there completely abandoned.

A disused public toilet under Commercial Street in Shoreditch is being transformed back into an intimate 80-capacity nightclub next month. The venue, Public Life, originally opened in 2006 but lost its license in 2012. It was allegedly sold for £1 million and has been left derelict for a decade, according to Mixmag.

The team behind party promoters Warmer People, will resurrect the club next month, under the rebranded name Warmer Room (a definite nod to party-giants Boiler Room), hosting a monthly club night with DJs and live artists.

Warmer People are keeping the venue’s classic bog style, only making small tweaks to the once-derelict loos. The venue has a black and white tiled floor and its ceiling is part of Commercial Street's pavement grating. ‘It’s got this very Victorian look complete with a Funktion One Soundsystem,’ Thom Grant, co-founder of Warmer People told Mixmag. ‘The history around it is so interesting, so to revive it was really cool. No one’s played there in over 10 years.’

‘We want to keep it inclusive, create an enjoyable atmosphere, and do it all in a cool location,’ says Thom.

The Warmer Room will reopen on a monthly basis and will host its first free event on November 4 with French DJ Leo Pol headlining. It's already proving to be a sought-after venue — the first night is already sold out. But fear not, you can stay tuned for December's event here.

The Warmer Room, 82a Commercial Street, E1 6LY.

