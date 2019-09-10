Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Ikea is launching an immersive theatre experience in Soho
Ikea is launching an immersive theatre experience in Soho

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Tuesday September 10 2019, 11:58am

The Sound Affect, Ikea, 2019
© Oxana Ianin

Some might argue that a visit to Ikea is the original immersive theatre experience; certainly somewhere around the halfway mark you’ll be wishing for an interval. But technically that’s probably just immersive shopping.

Now the Swedish flatpack giant is definitively getting into the game with ‘The Sound Affect’, a walkthrough experience at Phonica Records. Created in collaboration with the theatre company Les Enfants Terribles, it’s an audio-based show in which changing soundscapes alter your perception of the room you’re in – or by its own description: ‘participants discover how sound impacts their emotions and surroundings as they lose themselves in a multi-sensory narrative led by sound’.

Full disclosure: the show is a big advert for some new speakers co-created with Sonos (called Symfonisk) that Ikea is flogging. But given the experience will presumably only be any cop if the speakers are, this shouldn’t really be a problem. Plus: it’s free! But tickets are going fast – book yourself in quick-sharp here.

‘The Sound Affect’ is at Phonica Records. Sep 27-30.

Check out our immersive theatre guide here.

