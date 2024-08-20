Nonotak, the duo of Noemi Schipfer and Takami Nakamoto, are making their UK solo debut at the end of August. They’re taking over a huge warehouse in Bermondsey with three dazzling light installations, promising what they’re describing as ‘a transformative, multi-sensory experience, enveloping viewers in a boundary-pushing synthesis of art and technology.’ Who doesn’t want to be enveloped in a synthesis?

In a combination of kineticism, sound and projection mapping, the three works that will form the bulk of the show are intended to sculpt the space light. What does that mean? Fancy lights, and lots of them, that’s what that means. There will also be live performances by the duo on September 5, 6 and 7.

Nonotak, 'Parallels'

Nonotak have shown at Tate Britain, regularly participate in Montreal’s Mutek festival of digital art and electronic music and the whole thing is being organised by the people behind the Lumen Prize for digital art. London has been the victim of an epidemic of cynical, expensive, low-quality immersive ‘experiences’ lately, but Nonotak appears to be a lot closer to the real deal than your average Van Gogh Experience or Twist Museum.

Nonotak: ‘Eclipse’ is at 47 Tanner Street, Aug 30-Sep 8. More details here.

