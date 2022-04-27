London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London roof tops
Image: Shutterstock

In more good news: London house prices are at their highest EVER

The average home in the capital now costs more than £650,000

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell
Advertising

Ladder? What ladder? You’re looking at the ladder, mate: there it is, you can just see the first rung, dangling many many feet above your head. In a piece in the Evening Standard, it has been revealed that house prices in the capital are now at their highest EVER. Which means that, unless you already own your place (through some kind of inheritance and/or mistake) or have very generous parents, you are currently further away than ever from owning your own home in London.

The average asking price for a London home is now a staggering £677,110. Obviously, that figure is averaged across all the capital’s boroughs, so includes the upscale likes of Kensington & Chelsea (average asking price £1,736,077) and Westminster (£1,441,340). Okay, fine. But it also includes far less glamorous outliers such as Havering (£475,150) and Sutton (£540,305). What those four boroughs also have in common, though, is massive year-on-year growth in house prices: all of them have seen average prices increase more than 11 percent on 2021, with monthly rises in some cases of 3 percent.

According to experts, this return to a house price ‘boom’ (as an estate agent/seller might call it) in the capital following the drop-off during the pandemic is affected by a return to commuting and work life in the city and a trend for people wanting to upscale within London rather than feeling that they need to leave to get, say, a garden. It’s also fuelled by a real shortage of properties for sale in London right now. That scarcity has driven up prices and seen potential buyers outbidding each other for the few available ones.

Whatever, it’s not good news for London home-purchasers. Even those with pots of cash, it turns out, ironically.

Wallow in more darkness at Tate Britain’s show of painter Walter Sickert.

How Londoners can help the people of Ukraine. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.