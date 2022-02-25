How to help the people of Ukraine if you’re living in London

Practical things you can to do to support

Russian president Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, sending in military forces by air, land and sea. At least 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far, and 316 people injured.

Ukraine is at war and people around the world are looking for ways to show their support. If you want to help the Ukrainians and you’re living in London, here are some practical things you can do.

Show solidarity by attending protests in London

Protests pushing the British government to impose tougher sanctions against Russia and to provide more medical support for Ukraine have already taken place this week, with reports of several hundreds joining demonstrations at Downing Street and outside of the UK Russian Embassy.

Attending a peaceful demonstration can help to put pressure on the government to take action and is a visible way to show your support.

More protests are planned in London for this weekend:

Friday February 25, 5pm: Downing Street

Saturday February 26, noon: Downing Street

Follow Ukraine Solidarity Campaign and London Euromaidan to keep up to date with London protests.

Write to your local MP

Contacting your local MP can help lobby the British government to address a particular issue, for example to welcome refugees from Ukraine, to place more sanctions on the Russian government or to send over more medical or military support.

Email your local MP or send a letter to their constituency address, asking them to raise the issue in parliament and to put pressure on the government. Instructions on how to do this can be found here.

Support Ukrainian charities

Donating money to charities working on the ground can directly help the people of Ukraine, by providing humanitarian aid, supplies for frontline doctors and paramedics, psychological support and valuable reporting.

Ukrainian charities including Sunflower of Peace and United Help Ukraine provide medical supplies, while Voices of Children helps children affected by the war in eastern Ukraine. Find a full list of charities to support here.

