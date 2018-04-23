In pictures: a first look at the floweriest new restaurant in London

A post shared by A N N A B A R N E T T (@annabarnettcooks) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:21pm PDT

Petersham Nurseries – the rustic Richmond café and garden centre that boasts both a real-life meadow and a Michelin star – launched two restaurants, a bar and a courtyard in Covent Garden today (Monday April 23). They’re officially the floweriest new destinations in London. Feast your eyes on these pics.

Petersham Nurseries Covent Garden is at Floral Court, WC2E 8JD.

